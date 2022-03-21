‘Single Drunk Female’ Star Sofia Black-D’Elia Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Sofia Black-D’Elia, who currently stars in the critically acclaimed comedy series Single Drunk Female for Freeform and Hulu, has signed with CAA for representation.

In the series from creator Simone Finch which launched in January, Black-D’Elia plays Samantha Fink who, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time. She stars alongside Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, Ally Sheedy and more.

The first episode of Single Drunk Female airing on January 20 marked Freeform’s highest-viewed comedy premiere. The series is currently rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black-D’Elia has also appeared in Richard Price and Steve Zaillian’s Emmy-winning HBO miniseries The Night Of, with Riz Ahmed, John Turturro and Bill Camp; Peter Moffat’s Showtime crime drama Your Honor, with Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg and more; Dave Chernin and John Chernin’s Fox comedy series The Mick, starring Kaitlin Olson; MTV’s remake of Skins; and The CW’s Gossip Girl, among other projects.

She continues to be represented by Brookside Artist Management and Viewpoint.