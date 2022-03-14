Shout! Factory Elevates Melissa Boag To EVP Of Kids & Family Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory has promoted longtime senior executive Melissa Boag to Executive Vice President of Kids & Family Entertainment

In her new role, Boag will continue to work closely with co-founder and CEO Garson Foos in overall leadership across the company and big picture strategy in support of Shout’s long-term growth. She will also continue to expand her role in the content acquisitions process and continue to oversee all aspects of animated and live-action family entertainment for Shout! Factory, Shout! Studios and Shout! Factory Kids.

“Melissa is a high-level strategic thinker and a successful leader. Her impact on Shout’s business is tremendous,” said Garson Foos. “Many years back, she had the vision that kids and family entertainment could be a very big business for Shout! And she was right. She has driven the growth across this business vertical by super-serving our partners and maximizing business opportunities. This has led to our excellent reputation and consistent acquisition of new and top-level content partners.”

“I am so proud to work at Shout Factory, with a truly amazing team of dedicated and talented individuals who share my vision and passion for animation, anime and family entertainment,” added Boag. “I look forward my new leadership role at Shout Factory and to charting the continued expansion of family content here.”

Boag joined Shout! Factory in 2003 and most recently served as Senior Vice President. As head of the family entertainment division, she develops North American marketing, publicity, distribution, acquisitions, and sales strategy in the physical and digital business, overseeing the company’s key partnerships with Sesame Street, Hasbro/eOne Entertainment, Gkids, Laika Studios, Anime Limited, Toei Animation, Eleven Arts and other notable filmmakers and producers. Under Boag’s management, Shout’s animated entertainment business has seen significant growth each year, showcasing Studio Ghibli classics with Gkids, and a wide range of that company’s own animated and anime films, along with Laika Studios specialty releases, the classic Transformers movies and series, the Digimon Adventure tri movies, and other top anime properties and family movies.

Shout! Factory, LLC is a multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production, which Bob Emmer and Garson Foos founded with Richard Foos in 2003. It owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation and documentaries, including Sesame Street, The Carol Burnett Show and The Johnny Carson Show, with additional partners including IFC Films, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ITV Studios and Major League Baseball Productions. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties as well as anime, with the company releasing films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, and operates the streaming service Shout! Factory TV.