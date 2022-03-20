Shots Fired On Austin’s Sixth Street, Four People Injured In Busy Entertainment Corridor

A gunman opened fire early Sunday morning as bars closed at the intersection of East 6th and Neches streets in Austin, Texas. The shooting resulting in four people being injured in the busy entertainment area, which is filled with popular restaurants and bars with live entertainment.
The call came in at 2 a.m. on March 20 to police, who said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Sixth Street — the same block where a mass shooting occurred last June. That incident resulted in one person being killed and 13 others injured.
On Sunday, all four of those shot were taken to a local trauma center. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening at this time.
Austin police said they had a suspect in custody shortly before 5 a.m. The incident happened on the last day of the SXSW festival, but a spokesperson said the shooting was not at a SXSW venue or event.
