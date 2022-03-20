Shots Fired On Austin’s Sixth Street, Four People Injured In Busy Entertainment Corridor

On Sunday, all four of those shot were taken to a local trauma center. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening at this time.

Austin police said they had a suspect in custody shortly before 5 a.m. The incident happened on the last day of the SXSW festival, but a spokesperson said the shooting was not at a SXSW venue or event.

Austin Police Dept. said “detectives are still doing their investigation” on what sparked the shooting incident.