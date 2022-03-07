Shondaland Drama Series ‘The Residence’ From Paul William Davies Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a series order to Shondaland murder-mystery drama The Residence, from executive producer/showrunner Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The project stems from Davies’ overall deal at Netflix where Shondaland also is under an exclusive deal.

From left: Davies, Rhimes and Beers Netflix; AP

Using Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as as a jumping off point, the 8-episode series is described by the streamer as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Viewers can expect to see the following key elements: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner.

2022 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders

The Residence joins Shondaland’s series portfolio on Netflix, which includes hit period drama Bridgerton, returning for a second season this month, its Queen Charlotte spinoff as well as Rhimes’ recently released limited series Inventing Anna.

Davies, an attorney by trade, came up through the ranks at Shondaland. He was a writer/producer on the company’s ABC series Scandal before creating and executive producing the ABC/Shondaland legal drama For The People which ran for two seasons and starred Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page. He is repped by ICM Partners and his attorneys are Ken Richman and Robby Koch at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.