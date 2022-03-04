You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Sheryl Underwood Inks New Multi-Year Deal For ‘The Talk’ And First-Look Pact With CBS Studios

Sheryl Underwood Carell Augustus/Rat Pack Productions
Sheryl Underwood will remain as a cohost of The Talk with a new multi-year deal to include future seasons 13, 14 and 15. The show is currently in Season 12.

Underwood and CBS Studios, which produces The Talk, have also entered into new two-year first look deal.

Underwood joined The Talk in September 2011, its second season. She earned a Daytime Emmy Award with her fellow hosts in 2017.

A former stand-up comic, Underwood appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam.

Variety broke the story.

