Showtime’s Sheryl Crow Documentary ‘Sheryl’ Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

Showtime’s Sheryl Crow music documentary Sheryl will premiere on the channel Friday, May 6, with a new trailer now available.

The documentary, directed by Amy Scott and charting what Showtime describes as Crow’s “hard-fought musical career battling sexism, depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame,” has its world premiere tonight at SXSW.

Sheryl is told through present-day interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes verité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and interviews with close colleagues Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others.

The Showtime premiere date was announced today by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. The film is produced by Brian Morrow and Jonathan Lynch for Shark Pig, Van Toffler for Gunpowder & Sky, and Scooter Weintraub. Executive producers are Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, David Gale and Vinnie Malhotra.

In conjunction with the documentary premiere, UMe/Big Machine Records will release Crow’s new album: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2 CDs on May 6. The release features her biggest hits, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up The Sun,” “All I Wanna Do,” “My Favorite Mistake,” “Redemption Day” and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs.

Sheryl premieres on Showtime Friday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the new trailer above.