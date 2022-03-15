‘Sheroes’: Paramount Nabs Action-Thriller Starring Sasha Luss, Wallis Day, Isabelle Fuhrman, Skai Jackson & Jack Kesy

Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group has locked down worldwide distribution rights to the action-thriller Sheroes, starring Sasha Luss (Anna), Wallis Day (Infinite), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), Skai Jackson (Jesse) and Jack Kesy (Without Remorse), which recently wrapped production in Thailand. Plans for its release have not yet been disclosed.

The film written and directed by Spring Breakers producer Jordan Gertner follows four girlfriends as they set out for an adventure in Thailand. Their paradise is quickly turned upside down when they find themselves in the crosshairs of the local cartel. Employing their own unique set of skills, the girls fight to save their lives and, if possible, their friendship.

Gertner, Scott Clayton, Tara L. Craig, Wych Kaos, Gary Hirsch, Sam Fayed, Josie Ho and Conroy Chan produced, with David Unger, Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross exec producing.

“I am so thrilled to be partnered with this incredible group of actors. It has been such a joy to watch these strong, talented women kick ass and save the day as they bring SHEROES to life,” said Gertner. “Working with Paramount, whose many iconic films have served as an inspiration to me throughout my life, is a dream come true.”

Sejin Croninger, EVP and head of Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group, negotiated the deal to acquire Sheroes with Clayton on behalf of the filmmakers.