Sheri Elwood Strikes First-Look Deal With Blink49 Studios As John Morayniss’ New Company Rebrands

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer exec producer Sheri Elwood has struck a first-look deal with Blink49 Studios, the Endeavor Content-backed studio founded by John Morayniss.

It marks the first showrunner deal for the company, which was founded by the former eOne Television chief and a cadre of former colleagues last year.

Elwood exec produced Fox’s Lucifer as well as ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier and CBC drama Moonshine and she created Jason Priestley’s Canadian comedy drama Call Me Fitz that Morayniss was one of the exec producers of.

She will develop scripted series across broadcast, cable and streaming.

It comes as the company has rebranded slightly from Blink Studios to Blink49 Studios. Current projects for the nascent producer including an adaptation of Charlene Carr’s Hold My Girl, with Snowfall producer Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Shannon Gaulding set to exec produce.

The deal was brokered by Amanda Burnett of UTA, LEG and attorney Gregg Gellman and Robyn Meisinger, Producer and Manager, Anonymous Content.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working with John, Carolyn and the whole Blink Team, of whom I’ve been fans of for years. May we be fearless in our shared vision to create binge-worthy, out-of-the-box stories,” said Elwood.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Sheri who is incredibly talented, passionate and boasts originality in her projects. She truly represents the best of Canadian storytellers whose voice has global impact,” added Carolyn Newman, EVP, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producer, Blink49 Studios. “This deal is part of our overall content strategy to partner with world-class talent to create compelling entertainment.”