Sharon Stone In Final Talks To Play Villain In Warner Bros/DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’

We’re hearing that the Basic Instinct actress will be playing Victoria Kord.

Sharon Stone joins a growing cast in the Angel Manuel Soto directed, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer’s scripted movie John Rickard is producing, Xolo Maridueña will play the title role. George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo also star.

The movie was originally developed for HBO Max but then segued to theatrical with an Aug. 18, 2023 release date. Warners is killing at the box office of late with The Batman which crossed $672M WW, soon to hit $700M.

Stone is repped by AIG. She was Oscar nominated for Best Actress for 1995’s Martin Scorsese movie Casino. She is playing the mother of Kaley Cuoco’s character on The Flight Attendant, season 2, Lisa Bowden and starred on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix horror series Ratched as Lenore Osgood.

We hear that she’s a new character created for the film and believed to be the wife of Ted Kord. Kord is the second Blue Beetle in DC lore.

While Blue Beetle was launched originally by Charleston Comics in November 1966, DC acquired the Charleston heroes in the mid 1980s. In the DC pages, Kord was an industrialist, the owner of KORD Industries, an implied subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises, a business he inherited from his father Thomas. The business went from being an R & D company to a scientific industry under Ted. He eventually joins the Justice League.