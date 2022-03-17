Sharon Osbourne To Join Piers Morgan With Show On Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV

Piers Morgan, who last week gave more details about his new 60-minute show for Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV, revealed Thursday that his former American’s Got Talent co-host Sharon Osbourne is also joining the fledgling network.

Morgan took to Twitter today to reveal Osbourne would have a show on the soon-to-launch UK channel that is being positioned as a competitor to BBC News, Sky News and GB News. The network is eyeing a spring 2022 debut.

“So what I’m really looking for in my co-workers at Talk TV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me,” Morgan said into the camera. “Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little big dangerous. But also somebody who every time they open their gobby little mouth, it makes global news.”

That’s followed by Osbourne sliding into the picture alongside him. “Um, where do I sign, Piers?” she asks.

Osbourne, who was also was a judge on the the UK’s version of The X Factor, will host a weeknight primetime current affairs panel program, according to Murdoch’s News UK, which owns the channel. She joins a lineup that includes Morgan’s Piers Morgan’s Uncensored and a news and current affairs program hosted by former The Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn.

Morgan and Osbourne have more in common than just AGT. Morgan, the former CNN host, resigned from ITV’s Good Morning Britain in spring 2021 after being heavily criticized about comments relating to Meghan Markle’s suicide claims in the Oprah Winfrey interview (Morgan’s comments about Markle drew more than 50,000 complaints to UK regulator Ofcom). Osbourne later defended Morgan on her daytime show The Talk, leading to an on-air confrontation with co-host Sheryl Underwood. That fallout included the show going on hiatus and an internal investigation, with Osbourne eventually exiting the talker after an 11-season run.

Morgan then defended Osbourne after her exit, writing in a column in the Daily Mail that The Talk‘s network CBS caved to cancel culture.

“What’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle,” he wrote. “It’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

Last week, Talk TV said that Piers Morgan Uncensored will be streamed live across Murdoch’s platforms including Fox Nation in the U.S. and Sky News Australia. News UK said it will “celebrate free speech and the right for people to share their views.”