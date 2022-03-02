Shanola Hampton To Headline & Produce NBC Pilot ‘Found’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Berlanti Prods

Shameless alumna Shanola Hampton has been tapped as the lead of NBC pilot Found. Hampton also will serve as producer on the one-hour missing-persons drama, written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, which hails from Berlanti Productions, Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Greg Berlanti and Carroll are under overall deals.

This is the second consecutive NBC drama pilot for Hampton. Last June, she was cast as a lead of Dangerous Moms and served as producer on the pilot as part of a one-year talent holding deal with NBCU Television & Streaming and Universal Television she’d signed in December 2020. That pilot did not move forward, making Hampton available. She was quickly approached about Found after the project was greenlighted to pilot in January.

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. In Found, public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden executive produce for Berlanti Productions, along with Carroll and Lindsay Dunn for Carroll’s Rock My Soul. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Hampton starred as Veronica Fisher on all 11 seasons of Showtime’s Shameless. She was most recently seen in the Netflix film Deadly Illusions. Hampton is repped by Buchwald and Reel Talent Management.