Shanghai Disneyland Temporarily Shutters Amid China Covid Surge

After moving to reduced capacity earlier this month amid a surge in Covid cases, China’s Shanghai Disney Resort has opted to temporarily shutter beginning today.

In a “Friendly Reminder” posted to its website, the resort said, “Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022. We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.”

Covid cases have been sharply on the rise in China as it battles the omicron variant. The country over the weekend reported its first deaths from the virus in more than a year. Tens of millions of people are currently under lockdown with Shanghai, Shenzhen and Jilin particularly affected. Many schools and non-essential businesses are closed, as well as about 43% of cinemas across the country — something which greatly impacted box office this weekend.

The Shanghai Disney Resort initially ceased operations due to Covid in January 2020 and reopened in May that year. Then, in November 2021, 34,000 visitors were locked inside after one woman who had been at the park the day prior either later tested positive or came into contact with someone who had it. The facility reopened two days later after everyone had tested negative.

Regarding the current closure, Shanghai Disneyland said today, “We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! We look forward to seeing you soon!”

The park also said it “may further adjust the Annual Pass validity extension plan as needed and will timely communicate with our Annual Pass holders.”