Shanghai Disney Resort Shifts To Reduced Capacity Amid Covid Surge

Shanghai Disney Resort shifted down to reduced capacity on Saturday, amid a Covid surge throughout China fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant.

The theme park announced its plans to “further enhance” its “onsite pandemic control and prevention measures” via its website on Friday, noting that “the majority of Shanghai Disneyland’s attractions and shows will operate at reduced capacity.” Theatre shows have been temporarily suspended, with guests now being required to present “a China government ID card or valid travel document, a green Health QR Code, a green Telecommunication Data-Based Travel Itinerary Card (Travel Itinerary Card)…and a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code” upon entering, and scanning a Shanghai QR Code for contact tracing.

Starting on Sunday, guests will also be required to present proof of a negative Nucleic Acid Test taken within 24 hours prior to entry, wearing masks in both indoor and outdoor areas, except when dining, and strictly following social distancing requirements. Disney cast members will be required to undergo regular Covid testing, as well, with “the frequency of sanitization and disinfection throughout the resort” to be increased at the same time.

Shanghai Disney Resort encompasses Shanghai Disneyland, as well as two themed hotels (the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the Toy Story Hotel), Disneytown and Wishing Star Park. News of the changes to park policy came as as array of cinemas, museums and theaters in Shanghai were also forced to close, with the city’s school system shifting on Friday to online learning. While China’s overall Covid case count remains low, the March surge has brought it to its highest level since the country’s first outbreak in 2020.