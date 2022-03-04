Shane/Nahley Communications Launches Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Practice Headed By Crisanta White

Shane/Nahley Communications has launched a diversity, equity and inclusion practice, which is headed by new hire Crisanta White.

Prior to joining the firm, White ran external and internal communications campaigns for a number of consumer and entertainment brands. She managed grassroots publicity efforts for major studios including Fox, Paramount, Lionsgate and Disney. She was previously a marketing manager at Hittsquad Entertainment in Atlanta after having started her career at Stanton & Company in LA.

White’s appointment follows another significant addition to Shane/Nahley, which was founded by communications vets David Shane and Sue Fleishman in January 2021. Experienced talent agency exec Sarah Shulman joined the firm earlier this year as a VP from Buchwald.

Shane/Nahley’s roster of advisory and consulting clients spans media, entertainment and technology. The firm’s services include external and internal communications, crisis management and litigation support, message development, media relations and branding.

“We’re happy to have Crisanta join us as we continue to broaden our communications offerings for our clients across media, entertainment, and technology,” said Alafair Hall, Partner, Shane/Nahley Communications. “She is a close connection to our firm and bringing her into our growing team in this new role will also help us support our clients in their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

White said, “I’m looking forward to not only helping the company grow but to helping our team expand upon the already amazing work we’re doing for clients.”

Prior to founding Shane/Nahley and becoming its president and CEO, Shane held senior-level posts at ICM Partners, Comcast and Hewlett-Packard.