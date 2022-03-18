Seven Charged Following Robbery On ‘Lupin’ Set

French prosecutors have charged seven people over a dramatic daylight robbery on the set of Netflix’s heist series Lupin.

France 24 confirmed that the group, aged between 13 and 21, were known to police, while others are still at large.

The production was filming with star Omar Sy on March 2 in Paris suburb Nanterre when the robbery took place.

According to reports, a group of around 20 broke onto the set and threw fireworks at crew before making away with some €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment. Police said some of the equipment has now been recovered.

The seven are facing charges of armed robbery as part of an organized gang and receiving stolen goods.

The theft was the second on a Netflix production in a short space of time following around £150,000 ($200,000) worth of antiques being stolen from the set of The Crown.