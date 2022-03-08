‘Seriously Red’: First Look At Rose Byrne As Elvis Impersonator In SXSW Pic From Director Gracie Otto

Rose Byrne attends the 15th annual Golden Heart Awards benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. (Photo by )

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at Rose Byrne’s transformation into an Elvis impersonator for Seriously Red, a musical comedy set to make its world premiere in Narrative Feature Competition at the SXSW Film Festival on March 13.

The film from director Gracie Otto (Under the Volcano) finds Red (Krew Boylan) at a crossroads in her life. A vivacious and hilarious redhaired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator. After misreading her work party’s dress code, Red tumbles out of bed into a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in her wild and messy journey, romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator and looking to lose herself, so that she may ultimately find herself.

Seriously Red also stars Bobby Cannavale (Blue Jasmine) and Daniel Webber (The Dirt). Boylan (Primal) penned the script for the feature produced with the full support of Parton and her manager Danny Nozell, which features a catalogue of her greatest hits. Jessica Carrera, Timothy White, Sonia Borella and Robyn Kershaw produced, with Byrne, Nozell, Jack Christian and Deanne Weir exec producing. Arclight Films holds international rights to the title from Dollhouse Pictures and Robyn Kershaw Productions.

“Rose is a chameleon, she completely embodied Elvis. I didn’t even recognize her when she stepped on stage in character – it was magic!,” said Otto, with reference to Seriously Red‘s first-look photo. “This was one of the first scenes we filmed with Rose and Krew Boylan as Dolly. Together they brought energy and charisma to the scene.”

Byrne is a two-time Emmy nominee who most recently starred in the Apple TV+ series Physical and reprised her Peter Rabbit role of Bea for Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. The Australian actress has also featured in such series as Mrs. America, No Activity and Damages, along with the HBO TV movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Additional film credits include Irresistible, Instant Family, Juliet, Naked, Insidious, Insidious: Chapter 2 and Insidious: The Last Key, I Love You, Daddy, Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, X-Men: First Class and Apocalypse, The Meddler, Spy, Annie, Adult Beginners, This Is Where I Leave You, The Turning, The Place Beyond the Pines, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, Marie Antoinette, Troy, The Rage in Placid Lake and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

The first Seriously Red still of Byrne as Elvis, opposite Boylan’s Dolly Parson impersonator, can be found below.