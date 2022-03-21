You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Series Mania Joins With Beta Group On Film-To-TV Initiative

Series Mania has combined with European content powerhouse Beta Group on an initiative to encourage filmmakers to move into TV.

Two feature film teams will be handed a €50,000 ($55,000) grant as part of the Series Makers program at Series Mania 2023 to work on a new scripted series, whittled down from a shortlist of 10 budding TV creatives who will be given training and mentoring over the next year. The two winning teams will then present their projects at the Series Mania forum.

Director-producers or director-writer teams will be eligible and entrants will need to have had one or two features screened in an official selection of A-list film festivals.

Beta Film CCO Koby Gal Raday will lead Series Makers in partnership with Series Mania, coming as this year’s Lille event gets ready to begin its three-day forum of panels and sessions.

“Television series have become a desirable destination for feature filmmakers thanks to the dramatic evolvement of the industry which has witnessed an increase in the creative and production quality of programmes in recent years,” said Series Mania General Director Laurence Herszberg.

“We want to help filmmakers as they embark on this journey into a new realm of creative opportunities.”

