‘Send Help’: Karina Bonnefil, Catfish Jean, Courtney Taylor & Ana Bowen Join AllBlk Dark Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: AllBlk’s upcoming dark comedy Send Help, from co-creators Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo, has added Karina Bonnefil (Snowfall), Catfish Jean (To Leslie), Courtney Taylor (Insecure) and newcomer Ana Bowen to the cast.

In Send Help, Haitian American actor, Fritz Jean-Baptiste, is riding high as the star of the fictional hit TV show, “This Can’t Be Us.” Convinced that the good times will roll on forever, he thwarts all other career advancing opportunities as he plays the field with multiple women, instead of tackling a family tragedy that is beginning to unravel his entire life.

Each of the new cast members will play pivotal characters that surround Elie’s Fritz. Bonnefil will play Misha Jean-Baptiste/Mummy, Fritz’s mother. Jean and Courtney Taylor will play Fritz’s closest friends and confidantes, Patrick Cantave and Nicole Cooper. Bowen will appear as Fritz’s young niece, Mac Levine.

Currently in production, the 7-episode first season is directed by Stewart Yost (Guardians of Justice). Lead actor and co-creator Jean Elie, serves as executive producer through his Bassett House Pictures production arm. Writer and co-creator, Mike Gauyo, serves as executive producer through his Black Boy Writes Media production arm. Elie and Gauyo also serve as co-showrunners on the series with Melissa Llewellyn-Alston serving as producer and line producer. Matt Hoklotubbe, Michael J. McGarry and Francesca Smith serve as producers in association with Whistle Studios. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, serve as executive producers with Associate Director of Public Relations, Farah Noel, serving as producer for ALLBLK. Send Help is slated to premiere in the fall.