‘See’ Showrunner Jonathan Tropper Re-Ups Overall Deal With Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has signed an overall deal extension with Jonathan Tropper, the executive producer/showrunner of streamer’s original series See, starring Jason Momoa. In addition to continuing to shepherd See, currently in production on Season 3, under the new three-year pact Tropper will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his banner Tropper Ink.

Tropper, a screenwriter and novelist, joined See as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2 under a three-year overall deal with Apple TV+ he entered in 2019.

Prior to See, Tropper created and ran drama series Warrior, which did two seasons on Cinemax, executive producing it alongside Justin Lin and Shannon Lee. He remains an executive producer on the series as it moves over to HBO Max for Season 3.

On the feature side, Tropper recently penned the screenplay for Netflix’s buzzed-about upcoming film The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, and directed by Shawn Levy. The Adam Project‘s March 11 release caps Tropper’s eight-year journey to get the movie made as the project went through multiple iterations.

The author of six bestselling novels that have been translated into over 30 languages, Tropper’s TV credits also include the Cinemax hit Banshee, which he co-created and ran for four seasons. In features, he wrote the Warner Bros. comedy This Is Where I Leave You, also directed by Levy, starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey, which he adapted from his bestselling novel, as well as the Netflix feature Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen.

Tropper is currently writing an untitled action comedy starring Momoa and Dave Bautista, which was bought by MGM in a four-way bidding war in November 2021. He is repped by CAA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Fred Toczek at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.