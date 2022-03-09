Second Annual Cinema Week Set To Kick Off This Fall

EXCLUSIVE: The second annual Cinema Week is set to take place this fall, from September 26 through October 2nd, 2022.

Developed and executed by FILMFROG Marketing LLC and Cinema Week LLC, as a means of celebrating the culture of moviegoing—and supporting the exhibition industry hit hard by the pandemic—Cinema Week launched in June of last year, showcasing exclusive in-theater content and activations, as well as giveaways and special guests, in hopes of reenergizing audiences around the theatrical experience.

“The inaugural Cinema Week delivered on its mission to rally exhibitors and re-engage moviegoers, and with the support of the exhibition community, studios, sponsors and partners – the event exceeded expectations,” said Brandon Jones, Creator and Executive Director of Cinema Week. “With more than 300 exhibitors participating, and every major studio – Disney, Lionsgate, Paramount, Universal, Warner Bros., Sony, STX, A24, United Artists, IFC – Cinema Week energized moviegoers, and encouraged audiences to support local movie theaters. We believe the second event will prove to be even more successful.”

“We are excited to once again support Cinema Week here at the Independent Cinema Alliance. For independent cinemas, this will be an awesome opportunity to bring together the communities we serve in our cities and towns with fun movie-themed activities, and also support the cinema industry as a whole and our partners in Hollywood,” added Rich Daughtridge, who serves as President of the ICA, which represents nearly 4,000 screens in the United States. “This is really a celebration of the big screen and the future of moviegoing!”

The first edition of Cinema Week was hosted by more than 28,000 screens nationwide. Participating chains on the independent, regional and national cinema circuits included AMC Theatres, B&B Theatres, CineLux, Cinemark, Cinergy, Classic Cinemas, Fridley Theatres, Kerasotes Showplace, Landmark, Malco Theatres, Marcus, Maya, National Amusement Showcase, Regal, Showbiz, Showcase, Silverspot and Warehouse Cinemas, among others, with NATO also lending its support.

15.5M tickets were sold during Cinema Week 2021, with the event counting 10B earned media impressions, along with 20M in-theatre impressions.