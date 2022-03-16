Seattle Grunge Band Candlebox Get Feature Doc From Jack Piatt, Guy Oseary & Warner Music Entertainment

Candlebox, the Seattle grunge band that was signed to Madonna’s record label, is the latest band to get the feature doc treatment.

The band, which was signed to Maverick Records after the explosion of the Pacific Northwest scene, is the subject of Far Behind: The Candlebox Story.

The doc is directed and produced by Jack Piatt, founder of Highway West Entertainment, and is exec produced by Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary. It is produced by Warner Music Entertainment, the film and TV arm of the record label.

The film will explore the story of the band and their rise to fame – they released their eponymous debut album in 1993. They broke up in 2000 after releasing Lucy in 1995 and Happy Pills in 1998 but got back together in 2016 with a new lineup and have released a number of albums.

It will feature footage and interviews with original band members Kevin Martin, Peter Klett, Scott Mercado, and Bardi Martin, in addition to Oseary, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains manager Susan Silver,

Candlebox manager Amy Decker will exec produce alongside Caroline Hoste, Warner Music Entertainment’s Charlie Cohen as well as Oseary and Piatt. It is set to be released later this fall.

Kevin Martin called it a “no holds barred” film. “Ours is the story of an unknown band of young men who took the world by storm on their very first voyage, only to lose their way in an unforgiving ocean of bad decisions and disagreements over who would captain the ship,” he added.

Guy Oseary added, “At 20 years old, I signed Candlebox to Maverick Records. Their debut album sold more than four million copies, which gave me a spectacular start to my journey in the music business. For that I will always be indebted to them.”

Jack Piatt said he was in high school in the early 90s when he became a fan from rural Ohio. “Candlebox plays a key role in this historic legacy. This is an important story for a lot of people, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to tell it.”