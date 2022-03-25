Seasick Studios Under Kemma Filby & Walker Barnes Begins Production on First TV Comedy ‘Parallel’

EXCLUSIVE: Seasick Studios is looking to garner laughs about time travel. The two-year old indie company formed by actors Kemma Filby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Walker Barnes (9-1-1) has commenced production on Parallel, its first sitcom about a twenty-something politician who travels through time “to conjure her perfect life.”

Filby and Barnes are set as series regulars in the comedy, along with Isabella Ward (Spielberg’s West Side Story) Alli Roberti, Luke Millington-Drake (The Cuphead Show) and Erika-Rose. Tara Strong (Fairly Odd Parents, Loki) and Tristan Cunningham (All Rise) will play recurring roles.

Here’s the official logline: “Desperate to be in control, 24-year-old novice politician Marnie (newcomer Roberti) travels through time in an attempt to conjure her perfect life by tweaking decisions in her past. Stubbornly disregarding the laws of time travel, she foolishly manipulates her friends’ timelines and unzips the fabric of the universe, creating severe repercussions. Marnie ultimately must accept what she can’t control and wrestle with the existential responsibility of what she can.”

Seasick is funding the first six episodes. Distribution details are not yet announced.

Filby, who created the series, will executive produce alongside Barnes and producers Liana Montemayor, Ryan Perry, and pilot director Sabrina Robinson. Madelyn Clare Lego and Valentina Murra serve as associate producers.

Ward is repped by Bold Management and Production and Vision Talent. Millington-Drake is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and WME. Barnes is repped by Aqua Talent and CSP Management. Filby is repped by DPN Talent and CSP Management.

Formed in 2020, Seasick Studios’ current slate includes two feature films and Parallel. Their first feature, Mr. USA, is currently being packaged and Henry Winkler is set to executive produce.