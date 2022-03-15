Scott Hall Dies: WWE Hall Of Fame Pro Wrestler AKA Razor Ramon Was 63

Scott Hall, a longtime pro wrestling villain who also fought under the name Razor Ramon and is a double inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame, died today, WWE announced. He was 63. No cause of death was reported.

Keith Nash, who was Hall’s longtime tag-team partner had posted on social media late Sunday that Hall was in grave condition. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support,” he wrote on Instagram (see the post below).

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Hall worked his way through the pro wrestling ranks starting in the mid-1980s and joined the then-World Wrestling Federation briefly in 1987. He also did stints in the American Wrestling Association and World Championship Wrestling during that era and rejoined WWF for a time in 1990.

He was an influential wrestling star for much of the 1990s, helping to ignite its “Monday night wars.” “When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us,” Nash wrote on Instagram. “We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay.”

Hall would join the marquee renamed WWE again in 1992, this time as Razon Ramon, and in 1996 defected again to the rival WCW. There, he and teamed with Nash and the rechristened “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan — a longtime WWF mainstay and champion — to form the New World Order. The group would return to WWF/WWE in 2002, and Hall moved around in multiple other wrestling bodies until returning to WWE in 2014, when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razon Ramon.

Hall would be join the WWE HoF a second time in 2020, this time as a member of the New World Order. His career highlights including a notorious “ladder match” again Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X in 1994.

Born on October 20, 1958, in Maryland, Hall was from a military family that moved frequently, and he went to high school in Munich, Germany. His substance-abuse problems were incorporated into a WCW storyline, but Hall also blamed them for multiple arrests over a nearly 30-year span during his career.

He broke his hip in a fall this month and was hospitalized, according to a social media post by ex-wrestler and promoter Jerry Jarret.