Scott Derrickson To Direct ‘The Gorge’ For Skydance

Scott Derrickson is set to direct Skydance’s The Gorge. Skydance acquired Zack Dean’s spec script last fall in a highly competitive bidding war and have been developing internally.

Scott’s company, Crooked Highway, will join Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger as producers. Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark will produce through Crooked Company as well as Dean and Adam Kohlbrenner. Logline is being kept under wraps, but it is a high-action, genre-bending love story.

Derickson and Skydance already have strong ties as the two are also developing a Bermuda Triangle pic with Chris Evans attached to star. Next up for Derrickson is the highly-anticipated Blumhouse thriller The Black Phone bowing in June. That film reunites him with his Sinister star Ethan Hawke.

He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.