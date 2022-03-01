Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Singer-Songwriter Dixson Discusses Co-Writing “Be Alive” or The ‘King Richard’ Soundtrack With Beyoncé

On this week’s episode of the Scene 2 Seen Podcast, Darius Scott aka Dixson chats with us about songwriting, his favorite soundtracks, and working with Beyoncé. Dixson, a musician, singer and songwriter, co-wrote the Beyoncé song “Be Alive” which is featured on the soundtrack of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film King Richard.

The movie follows Richard Williams became and the lineage he cultivated. Will Smith plays the father to tennis sensations Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) in the Warner Bros biopic. The real Williams sisters are executive producers along with their sister Isha Price. In the movie, Richard approaching coaches and managers with videotapes of his daughters. Paul Cohen (Tony Goldywyn) and Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal) were two who took a chance on Venus. By 1994, she was competing with pros. That’s when Richard decided she’d take a break to focus on her education while she trained with Macci in Florida.

The song Be Alive is nominated for an Oscar and for Dixson, this is a fantastic opportunity. One, because he finally got to work with Beyonce, and two, it’s his first Oscar nomination. But don’t peg Dixson as a newcomer, he’s has a stacked resume.

He’s worked with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Pharrell and more. He has made a huge impact in entertainment making his mark across multiple genres. As a Roc Nation signee, the multi-instrumentalist, who for years has been recognized for his extraordinary work as a producer and vocal arranger behind the scenes, is stepping to the forefront in with his first album as a solo artist in the near future.

