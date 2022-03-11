You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘SNL’ Promo: Zoë Kravitz & Rosalía Endure Awkward Moments With Mikey Day & Chris Redd

Chris Redd brings his game to this week’s Saturday Night Live promo, then jockeys for position with cast mate Mikey Day after some awkward moments with guest host Zoë Kravitz and musical guest Rosalía.

Kravitz, hot on the release of The Batman, will be making her SNL hosting debut Saturday, as will Grammy winner Rosalía. The March 12 episode is the third new installment in as many weeks, following shows hosted by John Mulaney, Oscar Isaac.

The NBC late-night series is produced in association with Broadway Video with creator Lorne Michaels as exec producer.

Check out the three-in-one promo reel above.

