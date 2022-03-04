You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Sees Oscar Isaac, Aidy Bryant Mock The Funny Accent Of Charli XCX

Dune and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac and Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant had a jolly good time during this week’s SNL promo.

In a quck standup with musical guest Charli XCX, Isacc and Bryant showered the British singer with faux love.

“Charli, I love your accent, by the way,” Bryant said.

“Oh, thanks babe, appreciate it,” Charli replied.

That set it off, as Isaac and Bryant started in with a series of accents straight ouf of a dinner theater version of My Fair Lady. The barrage ended with Bryant declaring that the singer’s name, is “just a bunch of lett-ahs!”

