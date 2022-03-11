Sarajevo Film Festival Shows Solidarity With Ukraine By Adding Country To Its Regional Programs

The Sarajevo Film Festival is the latest international film organization to show its support for Ukraine as the festival has announced it will include Ukrainian films and filmmakers in its regional programs. The beloved European festival originally started off as regional event for Balkan films and has since evolved to incorporate Southeast Europe and the Causcasus region.

This year Sarajevo will include Ukraine in all of its official programs including the competition programs for feature, documentary, short and student films as well as the In Focus program, the CineLink Film Industry Days program and Talents Sarajevo program, which is intended for the new generation of aspiring film makers from the region.

Sarajevo also plans to launch a residency program for Ukrainian filmmakers, who will work on their projects in the development and post-production stages in Sarajevo in collaboration with international film experts around the world. They will then be presented at CineLink Film Industry Days.

Additionally, Ukrainian delegation will be invited to the industry segment of the festival with an aim to enhance the collaboration with film professionals from all of Southeast Europe.

In an effort to symbolically mark the beginning of this collaboration, the Sarajevo Film Festival posted on its YouTube channel the film Reflections from Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, part of the 2014 omnibus Bridges Of Sarajevo which brought together 13 European directors on the centenary of World War I, who all explored the topic of Sarajevo through their films.

The festival said in a statement that it “shows solidarity with the Ukrainian people and filmmakers and condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” The Sarajevo Film Festival launched in 1995 as an expression of cultural resistance to the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina and is a festival that is acutely aware of how valuable solidarity is in times of war.

The next edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival runs from August 12-19, 2022.