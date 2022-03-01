Sarah Jessica Parker Sets New Book Publishing Imprint With Zando

Sarah Jessica Parker, in partnership with independent publisher Zando, will launch her own imprint that will see the publishing of four to six books over a three-year span.

The imprint, SJP Lit, will publish books described by Zando as “sweeping, expansive, thought-provoking, and big-hearted literary and commercial works that are inclusive of international and underrepresented voices.” The imprint, the publisher said today, will leverage Parker’s “far-reaching celebrity to connect both emerging and established authors with new and eager readers.”

The deal, announced today, reunites Parker with publishing exec Molly Stern, who led Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group as SVP and Publisher when the Sex and the City actress launched previous imprint SJP For Hogarth at the house. Stern founded Zando in 2020 with a mission to team with influential creators, and within a year announced deals with Lena Waithe, John Legend and Gillian Flynn.

“It is with tremendous pride and delight that I announce the launch of my new imprint, SJP Lit,” said Parker in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be back in the business of books, in partnership once again with the great Molly Stern and the brilliant team she’s built at Zando. I make no secret of my devotion to books, the necessary role they play in my life and my endless admiration for authors and storytellers. So it’s simply a dream come true to have the opportunity to participate again in the discovery and support of extraordinary new voices. I feel especially fortunate to take part in the process of helping readers uncover their new favorite books and authors, a task I don’t take lightly and will tend to fiercely.”​

Molly Stern Marc Goldberg

Said Stern, “Sarah Jessica’s authentic passion for and commitment to books has long been a source of deep inspiration to me, and a guiding light for Zando’s mission. Reading, discovering, and discussing exciting new voices with her is one of life’s great pleasures. Sarah Jessica is an essential part of Zando’s DNA, and I’m so proud to be able to build and publish with her again.”

According to Zando, Parker will be “heavily involved in the publishing process, from selection and acquisition to cover design and the book’s release into the marketplace.” The actress and producer is expected to work in partnership with Zando’s publicity, marketing, and sales team to support SJP Lit’s authors and books through interviews, live events, social media engagement, discussions with librarians and booksellers, celebrations, and announcements.

During their collaboration at SJP for Hogarth, Parker and Stern published the bestseller A Place For Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza, Golden Child by Claire Adam, and Dawn, a story collection by former co-chair of Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas.

Parker, who starred in and exec produced the recent HBO Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, currently is appearing on Broadway with husband Matthew Broderick in a revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. The play, at the Hudson Theatre, officially opens on March 28.