Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova Round Out Cast Of Peacock’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ TV Spinoff

Modern Family alumna Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Lera Abova (Anna) round out the series regular cast of Peacock’s TV spinoff Pitch Perfect (wt). They join previously announced Adam Devine, who will reprise his role of Bumper Allen from the films, and Flula Borg who will reprise his role of Piëter Krämer. Production is about to get underway in Berlin.

The series comes from Universal Television and is exec produced by Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films and directed the second movie.

The show will follow Devine’s Bumper Allen, several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Hyland will play Heidi, Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper’s team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.

Abova will play Piëter’s sister, a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December.

Jamil is Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star who is Gisela is Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival at the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.

Banks and Max Handelman will exec produce via Brownstone Productions, along with Gold Circle Films’ Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer as well as Devine and Megan Amram.

Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect franchise and Banks directed 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2, which had the highest opening weekend for a musical in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director and the second-largest opening for a female director. Over three films, the Pitch Perfect franchise collectively grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office.

Hyland starred for 11 seasons on ABC’s Modern Family as Haley, the eldest of the Dunphy family children. On the film side, she starred in and also executive produced romantic comedy The Wedding Year. She currently stars in DearMedia’s inaugural scripted narrative podcast Bone, Marry, Bury. Hyland is repped by WME, Richard Konigsberg and GTRBP.

Abova made her acting debut in Luc Besson’s thriller Anna, opposite Sasha Luss, Cillian Murphy and Helen Mirren. Abova’s fashion modeling career includes campaigns for Hugo Boss, Joseph, Acne, and Sportmax, and she has appeared on the cover of fashion magazines worldwide. She’s repped by Paradigm and AFA Prime Talent.

Jamil is known for her starring role as Tahani opposite Ted Danson and Kristen Bell on all four seasons of The Good Place. She is host of TBS game show The Misery Index and serves as a judge on HBO Max’s voguing/ballroom competition show Legendary. She also voiced the character Auntie Pushpa in the Disney series Mira, Royal Detective as well as the voice of Roxie in Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. She’ll next be seen as a Marvel villain in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which premieres later this year. Jamil is repped by Pamela Kohl at 3Arts.