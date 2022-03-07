Samara Weaving Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Samara Weaving, who most recently appeared in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and just wrapped starring opposite Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, has signed with CAA. The agency just dropped a memo to its teams announcing the deal.

It’s a busy time for Weaving, with starring roles to come this year alongside Eugenio Derbez in Disney/Hulu’s The Valet which arrives in May and Searchlight Pictures’ Chevalier set for the fall.

The Australia-born Weaving’s previous credits across film and TV include Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Ready or Not, and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix limited series Hollywood. She played Jessica in Nine Perfect Strangers, David E. Kelly’s Hulu limited series that also starred Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy and was based on the Liane Moriarty novel.

She also is currently a global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Weaving had been with WME. Her team now is CAA along with manager Todd Diener at 111 Media; The Lede Company; and attorney PJ Shapiro at Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, & Kole.