SAG Awards Ratings Rebound, Viewership Rises To 1.8M With Return To 2-Hour Live Ceremony

The SAG Awards marked somewhat of a return to normal to awards season as the first in-person televised ceremony of 2022, and the ratings are showing it. With big wins for Squid Game, CODA and Succession, the 2022 SAG Awards saw a rise in viewership to tally 1.8 million total viewers on TBS and TNT.

The 28th annual SAG Awards bounced back up significantly from the previous year’s remote ceremony, which brought in 957,000 total viewers across the TNT and TBS simulcast. Unlike this year’s two-hour ceremony, the 2021 show was only one hour, pre-recorded and aired later in the year. Despite rebound, the 2022 show still falls behind the pre-pandemic 2020 ceremony.

Additional honorees for Sunday’s ceremony included Will Smith for King Richard, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Ted Lasso, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story and Helen Mirren. See the full list of winners here.