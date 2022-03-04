SAG-AFTRA Accredits Seven Training Programs For Intimacy Coordinators

SAG-AFTRA has accredited seven intimacy-coordinator training programs to help expand the pool of qualified intimacy coordinators, who serve as advocates and liaisons between actors and production in scenes involving nudity and simulated sex.

“Having experienced, qualified intimacy coordinators on set,” the union said, “helps to ensure that SAG-AFTRA members who are filming scenes with nudity or simulated sex are able to work in a manner that maintains their personal and professional dignity while realizing the director’s creative vision.”

SAG-AFTRA, which established protocols for intimacy coordinators two years ago, says that the accreditation of the training programs “will allow candidates to identify high-quality training programs and ensures a commitment to equity and inclusion for all applicants.”

“Intimacy coordinators set the bar even higher on protections for our members and help raise consciousness on what’s considered appropriate behavior and being sensitive to the feelings and comfort zone of performers,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. “In an industry that for decades turned a blind eye to ‘the casting couch,’ I’d say this is most definitely a step in the right direction.

“We hear from actors every day how trained intimacy coordinators make them feel safer on set,” said Alicia Rodis, lead intimacy coordinator at HBO. “The accreditation of these training programs will help members identify high-quality comprehensive programs that are meeting the demands for inclusion and accessibility. This will help safely expand the role and help create a diverse pipeline for highly qualified intimacy coordinators.”

The newly accredited training programs – four in North America and two covering the U.K, Australia and New Zealand – are:

North America

Centaury Co.

Intimacy Coordinators Education Collective

Intimacy Directors & Coordinators

Intimacy Professionals Association

Intimacy Coordinators Canada

United Kingdom, Australia & New Zealand

Intimacy for Stage and Screen

Intimacy on Set

“The accreditation program is not intended to imply an endorsement of any individual or company by SAG-AFTRA,” the union said, “but rather only to confirm that the minimum training standards for the program have been and continue to be met. Once accredited, a biennial review of the organizations will be conducted to ensure continued compliance with the accreditation program.”