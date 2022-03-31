SAG-AFTRA Extends $1 Billion Commercials Contracts To Allow More Time For Bargaining With Ad Industry

Skip to main content
With their commercials contracts set to expire tonight, SAG-AFTRA and the advertising industry’s Joint Policy Committee have agreed to extend them on a day-to-day basis to allow negotiations to continue.

“During this time,” the union said, “all terms and conditions of the 2019 Commercials Contracts – including all waivers and provisions that might otherwise sunset – are extended. The parties will continue to negotiate, remaining under a media blackout.”

The negotiations, which got underway February 16  in New York, cover numerous contracts that generate about $1 billion a year in earnings for the union’s members.

Going into the talks, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “Negotiating strong contracts is the key to our success as a union and ensuring the growth of employment opportunities under our commercials contracts is a priority for SAG-AFTRA.”

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said at the time that she was “so impressed by the dedication and intellect of the negotiating committee that painstakingly put together this proposal package, which really addresses the needs of commercial actors and pushes the needle forward.”

