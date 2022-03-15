Saban Films Takes North American Rights To Kate Hudson Starrer ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire North American rights to Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, starring Kate Hudson, breakout Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo and Craig Robinson.

The fantasy-thriller title, which also stars Ed Skrein and Evan Whitten, debuted at the Venice Film Festival last year before playing at a raft of international festivals including Zurich, Sitges, Busan, London and Gent.

Saban plans to release the film theatrically this year.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon follows a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a psychiatric hospital onto the chaotic streets of New Orleans. As she tries to make it on her own amidst the hedonism of the French Quarter, the girl is taken under the wing of street-smart stripper Bonnie and her young son. The trio’s antics soon draw the attention of the cops, forcing the girl to take control of her own destiny.

The film is produced by John Lesher and Dylan Weathered through their Le Grisbi Productions banner alongside Adam Mirels and Robbie Mirels from 141 Entertainment in association with wiip and Black Bicycle Entertainment. Erika Olde, Sam Roseme, Luke Rodgers, Thorsten Schumacher, Nicola Smith, Mike Upton, Lars Sylvest and Jamie Fairweather exec produce.

The deal was negotiated by Saban Films’ Jonathan Saba, CAA Media Finance and Rocket Science.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is Amirpour’s third feature following 2016’s The Bad Batch and her 2014 debut film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.

“Ana Lily Amirpour is one of the most talented and creative filmmakers working today,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “Her voice and unique vision has continued to thrill audiences and introduce them to new, thought-provoking worlds and characters and this film will be no different.”