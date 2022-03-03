‘American Crime Story’, ‘American Horror Story’ & ‘Pose’ To Stream On Hulu As Ryan Murphy Series Leave Netflix

Hulu is now the exclusive streaming home of all past and future seasons of Ryan Murphy’s big FX franchises, American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose. All three shows left Netflix at the end of February.

While previous seasons of AHS had been available on Hulu, the streaming platform for FX programming within the Disney universe, American Crime Story and Pose had been exclusive to Netflix, which shared AHS with Hulu for the last couple of years. American Crime Story and Pose will join Hulu’s lineup March 7.

Speculation grew over the last couple of weeks that the series may be headed to Hulu after Netflix put up notices that they would be leaving the streamer. The Ryan Murphy shows are part of a major wave of Disney-owned series that are relocating from Netflix to Disney streamers this month; the Defenders Marvel series and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. are moving to Disney+ on March 16.

For American Crime Story: Impeachment and Pose’s third and final season, this will be the first time the seasons will be available on streaming; they did not make it to Netflix under those series’ deals there.

The most recent American Crime: Impeachment installment had a “Yellowstone problem”, a reference to ViacomCBS’ setup where the hit drama airs on the linear Paramount Network but streams on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, making it unavailable for streaming in-season on a major platform, preventing viewers from catching up. That possibly affected Impeachment‘s word of mouth and cultural impact.

Speaking with Deadline two weeks ago, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier declined to say whether American Crime Story was moving to Hulu and to comment on the impact of Impeachment‘s lack of streaming, only saying that “American Crime Story: Impeachment was great, we loved it. We think Ryan and Sarah Burgess and Brad and the whole team did a great job. Sarah Paulson was excellent in it, as were Clive Owen and Beanie Feldstein. We have high hopes for it come awards season. We are really proud of it.”

For the very first time on SVOD, Impeachment: American Crime Story will be available on Hulu beginning March 7th. Written by Sarah Burgess from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Impeachment tells the story about the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton through the eyes of the women at the center of the storm. The nine episode saga stars Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, among many others. The first two installments of the series, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Also streaming for the first time on Hulu will be the third and final season of the groundbreaking series Pose, with all three seasons dropping March 7th. The series, from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, made history with Billy Porter becoming the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy Award for lead actor in a drama category and Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez becoming the first trans actor to be awarded a Golden Globe. The show also won a Peabody and an AFI Award.

All of the prior ten installments of American Horror Story are currently available on Hulu and the series will return with season 11 this fall. American Horror Story has been ordered through season 13.

“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” said Joe Earley, President of Hulu. “American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”

The collection of these three shows (168 episodes) has collectively earned 165 Emmy Award nominations and won 42 Emmy Awards.