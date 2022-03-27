Ryan Gosling Almost Guest Starred On Donald Glover’s FX Show ‘Atlanta’

Actor Ryan Gosling was set to guest star on season three of Donald Glover’s FX show Atlanta, but plans fell through.

The show has always been guest star heavy with folks like Migos, KattWilliams, and Michael Vick appearing on the show but Gosling is an unexpected choice I’m sure not even fans didn’t see coming.

In an interview with People Magazine, Glover detailed how he approached the Oscar nominated actor, and the reason he couldn’t participate. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him”, Glover said. “He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out.”

It’s no surprise Gosling turned it down as the actor has a packed schedule. He’s set to star in upcoming films including The Gray Man, Wolfman, Barbie, and a few others.

Season 3, which launched March 24, features 10-episodes and marks the first time Atlanta will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu. The first two seasons, which aired before FX became part of Disney and before Disney took control of Hulu, are also available to stream on Hulu.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Atlanta, produced by FX Productions, is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.