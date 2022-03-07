‘Russian Doll’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere

Netflix revealed Russian Doll‘s second season will premiere on April 20.

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, Season 2 of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

The streamer also released a trippy teaser featuring Lyonne as Nadia. It can be viewed in full above.

“When the universe f***s with you, let it,” Nadia announces in the video before throwing back a shot.

The Emmy-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer. Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman also executive produce.

Season 1 of Russian Doll is available to stream in its entirety via Netflix.