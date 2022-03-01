Russian Air Strikes Hit Kyiv TV Tower; Channels Down In Ukraine

Russian air strikes have hit a TV tower in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and TV channels have stopped broadcasting in the past hour, according to local reports.

The Kyiv Independent published a photo of the strike saying that the TV channels had gone down and AP also reported the Ukrainian parliament saying Russian forces had hit the TV tower in Ukraine’s capital, a key battleground.

The move comes amidst an information war between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier today, Google Europe announced it would be pulling Russian channels RT and Sputnik from Europe, effective immediately, and the EU is meeting later to discuss taking the same channels off linear TV throughout the continent. UK regulator Ofcom is currently investigating RT for breaches of impartiality.

Ukrainian media groups have banded together to form a 24/7 United News newscast to battle Russian misinformation and have urged the world to impose “media sanctions” on Russia.

