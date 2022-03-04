BBC Suspends Journalism In Russia After Passing Of Draconian Censorship Law Attacking Independent Media As “Foreign Agents”

UPDATE 8.07AM: The BBC has temporarily suspended the work of all BBC News journalists in Russia following the passing of a draconian censorship law that could lead to up to 15 years imprisonment for the publication of “fake news” concerning its armed forces.

Director General Tim Davie said the BBC is “assessing the full implications of this unwelcome development” as it pulls journalists from Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict, with services continuing to operate in Russian from outside the nation.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs,” said Davie.

“I’d like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination and professionalism.”

Russian parliamentarian Sergei Boyarsky earlier told state-run news agency TASS that a bill would be examined during an extraordinary session in its parliament, the Duma, which subsequently passed.

According to France 24, Russia’s prosecutor general also told the country’s media watchdog to “restrict access” to independent media that has been known to criticize the state such as the Ekho Moskvy radio station and Dozhd TV channel. These outlets were dubbed “foreign agents.”

It said the ban stems from the “purposeful and systematic” posting of “information calling for extremist activity and violence” and “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel” in Ukraine.

The prosecutor’s office had stressed over the weekend that “providing financial, logistical, consultative or other assistance” to a foreign organisation or state for “their activities against the security of Russia” constitutes high treason, and is also punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The move comes with Ukrainian media organizations urging “media sanctions” on the Russians and Russian news channels RT and Sputnik blocked throughout Europe on both linear TV and YouTube, the latter happening when Google Europe pulled the plug on the channels. In the UK, the regulator is investigating RT for 27 breaches of impartiality and it has been taken off Sky and Freeview.