RTS Awards: Russell T Davies ‘It’s A Sin’ Continues Domination With Six Nods

Russell T Davies Channel 4/HBO AIDS drama It’s a Sin has continued its awards season domination by picking up six nominations at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards.

The show from Red Production Company also has six Broadcasting Press Guild nods and has been recognized by the RTS for Writer (Davies), Actor (Female – Keeley Hawes), Actor (Male – Olly Alexander & Callum Scott Howells), Breakthrough and the coveted Limited Series.

Host broadcaster Channel 4 picked up 28 nominations, with the BBC edging it out with 30, Sky with 10 and ITV with eight.

BBC One, ITV and Sky Arts will compete for the prestigious RTS Channel of the Year award at the March ceremony in London.

Other high-profile nominees include The Serpent’s Tahir Rahim against the two It’s a Sin actors, Stephen’s Sharlene Whyte and In My Skin’s Gabrielle Creevey against Hawes, and Jack Thorne for Help against The Serpent’s Richard Warlow and Davies for Writer – Drama.

The full list below

Actor (Female)

Sharlene Whyte – Stephen (HTM Television for ITV)

Keeley Hawes – It’s A Sin (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Gabrielle Creevy – In My Skin (Expectation for BBC)

Actor (Male)

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent (Mammoth Screen for BBC)

Callum Scott Howells – It’s A Sin (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Olly Alexander – It’s A Sin (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Arts

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (Passion Pictures for BBC)

African Apocalypse (Inside Out Films & Lemkino Pictures for BBC)

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (Rogan Productions for BBC)

Breakthrough Award

Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black (Big Deal Films for BBC)

Callum Scott Howells – It’s A Sin (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4)

Children’s Programme

The Rubbish World of Dave Spud (The Illuminated Film Company for CITV)

Newsround: Let’s Talk About Periods (BBC)

The World According to Grandpa (Saffron Cherry Productions for Milkshake! Channel 5)

Comedy Entertainment

The Graham Norton Show (So Television for BBC)

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (Expectation & Momo G for Channel 4)

The Last Leg (Open Mike Productions for Channel 4)

Comedy Performance (Female)

Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal ( Expectation for BBC)

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4)

Katy Wix – Stath Lets Flats (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

Comedy Performance (Male)

Nick Mohammed – Intelligence (Expectation for Sky One)

Samson Kayo – Bloods (Roughcut Television in association with Sky Studios for Sky One)

Adeel Akhtar – Back to Life (Two Brothers Pictures for BBC)

Daytime Programme

Richard Osman’s House of Games (Remarkable TV for BBC)

Expert Witness (Rare TV for BBC)

The Great House Giveaway (Chwarel for Channel 4)

Documentary Series

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles (BBC Studios for Channel 4)

Liverpool Narcos (Blast! Films for Sky Documentaries)

9/11: One Day in America (72 Films for National Geographic/Hulu

Drama Series

In My Skin (Expectation for BBC)

Manhunt The Night Stalker (Buffalo Pictures for ITV)

Unforgotten (Mainstreet Pictures for ITV)

Entertainment

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Boom for Dave)

The Masked Singer (Bandicoot Scotland for ITV)

The Big Breakfast (Lifted Entertainment for Channel 4)

Entertainment Performance

Rosie Jones – Trip Hazard (Studio 71 for Channel 4)

Victoria Coren Mitchell – Only Connect (RDF Television West & Parasol for BBC)

AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan – The Big Breakfast (Lifted Entertainment for Channel 4)

Formatted Popular Factual

The Repair Shop (Ricochet for BBC)

The Dog House (Five Mile Films for Channel 4)

The Rap Game UK (Naked (a Fremantle label) for BBC)

History

9/11: Life Under Attack (Brook Lapping Productions for ITV in association with France Télévisions, the History Channel and VPRO)

9/11: Inside the Presidents War Room (Wish/Art Films for BBC and Apple TV+)

Uprising (Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, and Turbine Studios for BBC)

Live Event

The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (BBC Studios for BBC)

The Earthshot Prize 2021 (BBC Studios for BBC)

YouTube Pride 2021 (JA Films for YouTube Originals)

Limited-Series

Stephen (HTM Television for ITV)

Time (BBC Studios for BBC)

It’s A Sin (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Presenter

Munya Chawawa – Race Around Britain (Expectation and Munz Made It for YouTube Originals)

Steph McGovern – Steph’s Packed Lunch (Expectation North & Can Can Productions for Channel 4)

Joe Lycett – Joe Lycett Vs the Oil Giant (Rumpus Media for Channel 4)

RTS Channel of the Year

ITV

BBC One

Sky Arts

Science & Natural History

Horizon Special: The Vaccine ( Wingspan Productions for BBC)

David Harewood – Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour? (Twenty Twenty for BBC)

Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles (Wonderhood Studios for Channel 4)

Scripted Comedy

Bloods (Roughcut Television in association with Sky Studios for Sky One)

Alma’s Not Normal (Expectation for BBC)

We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4)

Single Documentary

The Return: Life After ISIS ( Alba Sotorra Productions and MetFilm for Sky Documentaries)

Rape: Who’s on Trial? (Hardcash Productions for Channel 4)

Grenfell: The Untold Story (BBC Studios for Channel 4)

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face (National Theatre in association with Sabel Productions and Cuba Pictures for Sky Arts)

Romeo & Juliet (National Theatre in association with Sabel Productions and Cuba Pictures for Sky Arts)

Help (The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4)

Soap and Continuing Drama

Coronation Street (ITV Studios for ITV)

Casualty (BBC Studios for BBC)

Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures for Channel 4)

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Gary Neville – Sky Sports Premier League (Sky Sports)

Emma Hayes – UEFA Euro 2020 (ITV Sport for ITV)

Gabby Logan – London Marathon (BBC Sport for BBC)

Sports Programme

The Hundred (Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket)

The Paralympics: Tokyo 2020 (Whisper for Channel 4)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics (BBC Sport for BBC)

Writer – Comedy

Mae Martin & Joe Hampson – Feel Good (Objective Fiction for Netflix)

Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4)

Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz & Barunka O’Shaughnessy – Motherland (Merman Television and Twofour for BBC Two)

Writer – Drama