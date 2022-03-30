Sammi Cohen’s Hulu Romance Starring Rowan Blanchard & Auli’i Cravalho Gets Title, Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

Hulu today set an April 29 premiere date for its untitled Sammi Cohen film, starring Rowan Blanchard (Snowpiercer) and Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), announcing that the teen romance is now titled Crush, and unveiling a few first-look photos.

In the film written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, a young aspiring artist is forced to join her high school track team, using it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Crush also stars Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau and Megan Mullally. Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett produced for American High, with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures, Andrew Miano and Britta Rowings for Depth of Field, Katie Newman for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD Entertainment. Depth of Field’s Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz and Dan Balgoyen exec produced alongside LD Entertainment’s Michael Glassman, and Max Butler.

Check out the first stills from the film below.

Hulu

Hulu