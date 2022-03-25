Rosa Arredondo & Tristen J. Winger Join CBS’ Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Rosa Arredondo (Ordinary Joe) and Tristen J. Winger (Insecure) are set as series regulars opposite Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son legal drama pilot.

The untitled mother-son drama follows Todd (Astin), a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Margaret (Harden) a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Arredondo will play Francey, Margaret’s “Girl Friday.” An efficient assistant who can make anything happen in any amount of time, Francey tends to both Margaret and Todd in equal measure. She is often more affectionate with Todd than his own mother. Instinct tells her that Margaret and Todd working together is good for them, even if it is a bit explosive and chaotic. Margaret and Francey have a secret that has bound them together for years.

Winger portrays Lyle, very high maintenance, difficult and always by-the-book, he is one of two in-house licensed investigators working in Margaret’s law firm.

Madeline Wise and newcomer Inga Schlingmann also star. Prendergast exec produces alongside Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman via the Stage 29 Productions banner. Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro are executive producers/showrunners. CBS Studios is the studio.

Arredondo’s television credits include recurring roles on NBC’s Ordinary Joe and The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, and she most recently appeared in a guest-starring role on Blue Bloods. Her stage credits include the Blair Underwood/Daphne Rubin-Vega Broadway production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Broadhurst Theatre, and she starred in Sonnet Repertory’s production of The Maids. Most recently, she wrote, produced, and performed her one-woman show Journeys, as part of the Female Forward Festival at The Royal Family Theater in NYC. Arredondo is repped by TalentWorks and Patty Woo Management.

Winger is best known for his recurring role as Thug Yoda on all five seasons of HBO’s Insecure. He just wrapped two seasons as a series regular on BET+’s Bigger, produced by Will Packer. He also was a regular on BETs sketch comedy show 50 Central. Additional TV credits include a guest role on Netflix’s The Brian Reagan Comedy Show, produced by Jerry Seinfeld. Winger is repped by Buchwald and Pluralist.