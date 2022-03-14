Rhona Mitra Joins Frank Grillo Action Pic ‘Hounds Of War’; Filming Underway In Malta

EXCLUSIVE: The Last Ship, Strike Back and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans alum Rhona Mitra has joined the cast of action movie Hounds of War for Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment, which is selling the film internationally.

Mitra will star with Frank Grillo and Nicky Whelan in the role of Caterina Murino. Isaac Florentine is directing and filming is underway in Malta.

The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers.

Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught’s Jean Pierre Magro, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa are producing. The film is also produced and co-financed by Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media, and executive produced by Grillo, Nika Finch and Polina Pushkareva.

Mitra’s most recent credits include feature The Other Me and series Supergirl and The Strain. She is repped by Buchwald, Untitled Entertainment and Accelerate Management.