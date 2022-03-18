‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Sterlin Harjo has signed with CAA.

Harjo co-created and executive produces FX’s freshman hit Reservation Dogs alongside Taika Waititi. Harjo also served as showrunner and pilot director. The duo is currently in pre-production on Season 2.

The series is notable for being the first to feature an all-Native team of writers, directors, and series regulars, and is one of Hulu and FX’s most-watched programs.

Harjo, a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, also has several projects set up at FX through his overall deal, as well as others at Amazon and Showtime, alongside frequent collaborators, including Heather Rae, Ethan Hawke, Bobby Wilson, and Bird Runningwater, among others.

The series was recently honored with the Best Ensemble Cast award at the Independent Spirit Awards and was nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

“Of course you want people to like the show but I had no idea how big it was going to be,” Harjo told Deadline at the Critics Choice Awards. “But I had no idea how big of a shift was going to happen. Just seeing how much it helped to change things with the little bit we’ve done is mind-blowing. I never expected it. You just don’t go around thinking you can help change the world. Seeing the reception we’ve received, it’s better than any award.”

His previous narrative and documentary work includes the feature films Love and Fury, Mekko, This May Be The Last Time, Barking Water, and his Sundance Award-winning directorial debut Four Sheets To The Wind.

Harjo continues to be represented by Circle of Confusion and attorneys Nina Shaw, Kevin Garlitz, and Mandy Carucci at Del, Shaw, Moonves.