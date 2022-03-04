Renny Harlin & Daljit DJ Parmar’s Extraordinary Entertainment Launches Gaming Company; ‘Carrier’ Mobile Game In The Works

EXCLUSIVE: Cliffhanger director Renny Harlin and Extraordinary Entertainment partner Daljit DJ Parmar will take a dive into the gaming world with their newly established gaming company Distributed Ledger Entertainment.

Distributed Ledger Entertainment will be led by executives including Mention Mobile co-founder Ryan Ozonian who will serve as CEO, Chief Advisor Michael Yeates, Chief of Strategy Boyko Draganov and Chief of Marketing Rob Perryman.

The newly-founded gaming company has already started development on its inaugural game, Carrier, based on Harlin’s upcoming film of the same name starring Kate Bosworth, Ron Perlman and Line Shaye. In Carrier, when a mysterious phenomenon leads to mass chaos, a splintering family escapes to a small island…but their troubles are only beginning. The first gaming title will be a play-to-earn that seeks to combine interactive mobile gaming with film IP, built on top of blockchain technology.

A mobile-first person shooter, Carrier centers on survivors of a viral outbreak-turned-zombie apocalypse, who must stand together with humanity in order to eradicate the Carriers. By establishing a unique identity and collecting the exclusive NFTs, users will be rewarded for the kill of each Carrier with Zombie tokens. The digital tokes have been been created by DLE’s in-house team of NFT artists and game designers led by Daytime Emmy nominee Kory Jones.

Ozonian, Yeates and Draganov will oversee the creative production of the mobile game.

“Extending the world of my films into an immersive, interactive space for audiences has long been a dream of mine, so kicking off the launch of DLE with Carrier is incredibly exciting,” said Harlin. “We’ve assembled an A-team of tech leaders to combine emerging technologies with thrilling storytelling and can’t wait for players to see the results.”

“By creating an advanced communal ecosystem for gamers, combined with fair tokenomics, DLE will enhance how we interact with the films we love and the games we play,” added Parmar. “The biggest debate right now about NFTs is what’s their real value. It all comes down to resale value, so providing NFT owners with a way to leverage and monetize their popular and valuable NFTs in gameplay will strengthen the crypto community.”