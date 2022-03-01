ReFrame Stamp Recipients Hit 28 In 2021 Including Oscar Nominees ‘CODA’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘West Side Story’

A total of 28 of the most popular films of 2021 met the criteria to receive the ReFrame Stamp, the designation that confirms a movie production crew is gender-balanced. That is off one pic from last year’s 29 films, the most ever.

Despite the slight dip, organizers ReFrame and IMDbPro saw bigger gains inside the numbers. There were 31 films written by women in the top 100, a 47.6% compared with 2020. In 2021, nine films were written by women of color, up from four in 2020. They were offset by declines in film directed by women (14, down from 17 in 2020) and films directed by women of color (four, down from six) along with dips in productions using women cinematographers, composers and VFX supervisors.

In all, three of the 10 films nominated for the Oscar Best Picture — CODA, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story — received the ReFrame stamp. Outside the Top 100, at least 68 additional films released in 2021 met stamp criteria including The Lost Daughter, Passing and Zola.

(See the full list of recipients below and the full ReFrame 2021 report here.)

The year’s most popular films are selected based on IMDb global page views for narrative features. Of the 10 films with budgets of better than $50 million, three earned the stamp. According to the data, Disney released the highest percentage of Stamped films, with seven of its 15 releases in the Top 100 (46.7%). Netflix had the most entries with 28 films, and the most stamps earned of any single studio with 10 (35.7%).

“The ReFrame Stamp is a measure of who is being hired in key roles across a production, and reviewing each year’s most popular films through this lens gives us a snapshot of how much further we need to go to reach gender parity,” said Andria Wilson Mirza, director of ReFrame, founded by Sundance Institute and Women In Film, Los Angeles. “In the past five years, increased research, investment and industry initiatives have contributed to sustained growth opportunities for women directors, but women cinematographers, composers, and those in the VFX field remain seriously underrepresented. Consider reframing the findings this way: of the 100 most popular films last year, 94 had male cinematographers, 97 had male composers, and 91 had male VFX supervisors.”

Here is the full ReFrame list for 2021:

Black Widow / USA 2021 (Director: Cate Shortland, Screenwriter: Eric Pearson, Producer: Kevin Feige, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)

Candyman / USA 2021 (Director: Nia DaCosta, Screenwriters: Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Producers: Ian Coope, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Distributor: NBCUniversal)

Cinderella / USA 2021 (Director: Kay Cannon, Screenwriters: Kay Cannon, Producers: James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh, Leo Pearlman, Distributor: Amazon Studios)

CODA / USA 2021 (Director: Sian Heder, Screenwriters: Sian Heder, Producers: Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, Jérôme Seydoux, Patrick Wachsberger, Distributor: Apple)

Cruella / USA 2021 (Director: Craig Gillespie, Screenwriters: Dana Fox, Tony McNamara, Producers: Kristin Burr, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)

Encanto / USA 2021 (Director: Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Screenwriters: Charise Castro Smith, Jared Bush, Producers: Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)

Eternals / USA 2021 (Director: Chloé Zhao, Screenwriters: Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo, Producers: Kevin Feige, Nate Moore, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)

Fear Street: 1978 / USA 2021 (Director: Leigh Janiak, Screenwriters: Zak Olkewicz, Leigh Janiak, Producers: Peter Chernin, David Ready, Jenno Topping, Distributor: Netflix)

Fear Street: 1994 / USA 2021 (Director: Leigh Janiak, Screenwriters: Phil Graziadei, Leigh Janiak, Producers: Peter Chernin, David Ready, Jenno Topping, Distributor: Netflix)

House of Gucci / USA 2021 (Director: Ridley Scott, Screenwriters: Becky Johnston, Roberto Bentivegna, Producers: Giannina Facio, Mark Huffam, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Distributor: United Artists Releasing)

In the Heights / USA 2021 (Director: Jon M. Chu, Screenwriters: Quiara Alegría Hudes, Producers: Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Scott Sanders, Distributor: WarnerMedia

Intrusion / USA 2021 (Director: Adam Salky, Screenwriters: Chris Sparling, Producers: Kyle Benn, Russell Hollander, Alexandra Milchan, Matthew Myers, Chris Sparling, Josh Weinstock, Distributor: Netflix)

Jolt / USA 2021 (Director: Tanya Wexler, Screenwriters: Scott Wascha, Producers: David Bernardi, Sherryl Clark, Yariv Lerner, Robert Van Norden, Les Weldon, Distributor: Amazon)

Last Night in Soho / USA 2021 (Director: Edgar Wright, Screenwriters: Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Producers: Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Distributor: NBCUniversal)

Love Hard / USA 2021 (Director: Hernan Jimenez, Screenwriters: Daniel Mackey, Rebecca Ewing, Producers: McG, Mary Viola, Distributor: Netflix)

Malcolm & Marie / USA 2021 (Director: Sam Levinson, Screenwriters: Sam Levinson, Producers: Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Distributor: Netflix)

Malignant / USA 2021 (Director: James Wan, Screenwriters: Akela Cooper, Producers: Michael Clear, James Wan, Distributor: WarnerMedia)

Nomadland / USA 2021 (Director: Chloé Zhao, Screenwriters: Chloé Zhao, Producers: Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher, Frances McDormand, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)

Raya and the Last Dragon / USA 2021 (Director: Carlos López Estrada, Don Hall, Screenwriters: Qui Nguyen, Adele Lim, Producers: Peter Del Vecho, Osnat Shurer, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)

Reminiscence / USA 2021 (Director: Lisa Joy, Screenwriters: Lisa Joy, Producers: Michael De Luca, Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Aaron Ryder, Distributor: WarnerMedia)

The Dig / USA 2021 (Director: Simon Stone, Screenwriters: Moira Buffini, Producers: Gabrielle Tana, Distributor: Netflix)

The Forever Purge / USA 2021 (Director: Everardo Gout, Screenwriters: James DeMonaco, Producers: James DeMonaco, Sébastien K. Lemercier, Distributor: NBCUniversal)

The Matrix Resurrections / USA 2021 (Director: Lana Wachowski, Screenwriters: Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon, Producers: Lana Wachowski, James McTeigue, Distributor: WarnerMedia)

The Power of the Dog / USA 2021 (Director: Jane Campion, Screenwriters: Jane Campion, Producers: Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Distributor: Netflix)

The Unforgivable / USA 2021 (Director: Nora Fingscheidt, Screenwriters: Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, Courtenay Miles, Producers: Sandra Bullock, Graham King, Distributor: Netflix)

Things Heard & Seen / USA 2021 (Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Screenwriters: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Producers: Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Julie Cohen, Peter Cron, Distributor: Netflix)

Vivo / USA 2021 (Director: Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords, Screenwriters: Kirk DeMicco, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Producers: Rich Moore, Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong, Distributor: Netflix)

West Side Story / USA 2021 (Director: Steven Spielberg, Screenwriters: Tony Kushner, Producers: Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios)