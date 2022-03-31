‘Reasonable Doubt’: Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series Adds Five To Recurring Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Fox (Mank), Perri Camper (American Soul), Nefetari Spencer (South Side), Tiffany Yvonne Cox (Good Trouble) and Shannon Kane (Terror Lake Drive) are set for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature.

In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Fox plays Theo James, Brayden Mitchell’s CFO, a warm and genuine individual who is dismayed at all the controversy surrounding his boss, but also a man whose loyalty would make him cross some questionable boundaries.

Camper portrays Kaleesha Moore. Smart and confident, Kaleesha can fit into any room she steps into. Kaleesha is an Executive Vice President at Brayden Mitchell’s company.

Spencer is Sally, a straight-talking, good-humored doctor. Sally is the “ride or die” friend among Jax’s group of close women friends.

Cox plays Autumn, the listener and caretaker of Jax’s friends. Autumn is happily married to her wife and considers herself Jax’s best friend since tenth grade.

Kane portrays Shanelle, the quiet “judger” of Jax’s group of close friends. Shanelle and Jax have a complicated history that often puts them at odds.

Mohamed executive produces alongside Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense “Dream Team,” and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers.

Fox most recently appeared on the big screen in the Oscar-winning film Mank. His other credits include SEAL Team, Westworld and Red Tails. He’s repped by Crimson Media and Allegory Creative Management.

Camper, known for her role as Delores Cornelius on BET’s American Soul, is repped by MMV Talent Agency.

Spencer portrayed Keisha on South Side. Her film credits include Truth Or Dare and Ted 2. She’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA, CESD Talent Agency and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz.

Cox’s television credits include Good Trouble, Space Force, Bob Hearts Abishola and Grey’s Anatomy. She is repped by Gray Talent Group and Framework Entertainment.

Kane most recently played the lead role in the miniseries Terror Lake Drive on AMC Network’s UMC. She also recently appeared in BET’s American Soul as Ilsa Dejarnette. She is known for her role on the CW series The Originals and will next appear in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick which hits theaters this summer. Kane is repped by Buchwald and Stride Management.