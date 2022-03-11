‘Reacher’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ To Give Amazon Prime Video Its First Weekly Win

Reacher collected 1.589 billion minutes of streaming to give Amazon Prime Video its first No. 1 finish in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings for February 7 to 13.

While it declined from 1.843 billion minutes the previous week, the action thriller series edged Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias, which drew 1.556 billion minutes.

Nielsen measures total viewing via TV screens on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, releasing numbers after about a month’s delay.

Male viewers accounted for 58% of the audience for Reacher, whose title character in the series adapted from Lee Child’s bestselling books, is played by Alan Ritchson. The show has a somewhat older skew compared with other titles in the top 10, though Nielsen noted growth for the week among viewers aged 18 to 49.

Netflix’s entries, Sweet Magnolias and the reality-based drama debut Inventing Anna, both had strong appeal with female viewers. The audience for Inventing Anna, which is based on the Instagram-infamous con artist Anna Delvey and subject of a parody on Saturday Night Live, was 70% female.

Ozark, which barely clipped Inventing Anna to finish third, gave Netflix three titles with more than 1 billion minutes of streaming and the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 spots on the chart. (It also represented a banner week for Julia Garner, who stars as Delvey and also is a lead in Ozark.)

Disney+ was once again represented by Star Wars spinoff The Book of Boba Fett and animated feature musical Encanto. The latter piled up nearly 1.2 billion streaming minutes in its seventh week of streaming, continuing to show remarkable legs. Disney CEO Bob Chapek, during the company’s annual shareholder meeting this week, proclaimed it as “our newest franchise.”

Boba Fett‘s finale went live and boosted the series to 885 million minutes. The show’s audience was the most male of any other, at 64%, and one-third of its viewers were between 35 and 49 years old. While it didn’t always stay in the top 10 given the competition, the seven-episode series managed to increase its audience each week.

Here is the full top 10:

Reacher (Prime Video) – 8 episodes, 1.589 billion viewing minutes

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) – 20 eps., 1.556B min.

Ozark (Netflix) – 37 eps., 1.222B min.

Inventing Anna (Netflix) – 9 eps., 1.219B min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 1.183B min.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) – 7 eps., 885M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 796M min.

Raising Dion (Netflix) – 17 eps., 757M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) – 15 eps., 674M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 320 eps., 653M min.