That didn’t age well. The ever-sarcastic Razzie Awards have retracted their special category for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis, whose retirement due to illness was announced Wednesday.
“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” said a statement from Razzie cofounders John Wilson and Mo Murphy. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”
Wilson and Murphy added that “extenuating circumstances” also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining. “We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.”
The 42nd annual Razzies were held March 15. Known officially as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the “honors” recognize the worst of cinema.
Razzie Awards Retract Bruce Willis Worst Performance Category After His Aphasia Reveal
That didn’t age well. The ever-sarcastic Razzie Awards have retracted their special category for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis, whose retirement due to illness was announced Wednesday.
“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” said a statement from Razzie cofounders John Wilson and Mo Murphy. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”
Wilson and Murphy added that “extenuating circumstances” also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining. “We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.”
The 42nd annual Razzies were held March 15. Known officially as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the “honors” recognize the worst of cinema.
Initially, the Razzies’ Twitter account seemingly took a lighter approach to the Willis announcement.
“The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition,” the organization tweeted on Wednesday. “Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family.”
Outraged reactions to that tweet apparently caused some second thoughts, resulting in today’s retraction.
The Razzies introduced the Willis category in February, inspired by his appearance in eight films in the last year, making for a total of 22 in the last four years.
Must Read Stories
Apple Inks Massive Deal For Johansson-Evans Pic Helmed By Jason Bateman
Eddie Murphy Tears Roof Off Of Passion-Project Movie, Stars As P-Funk Pioneer George Clinton
Fox News Hires Caitlyn Jenner As A Contributor: “Her Story Is An Inspiration To Us All”, CEO Says
“Suggestion” That He Leave Ceremony Vs. “Firm Ask”: Conflicting Reports Muddy Waters
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
10 Comments
Sidebar