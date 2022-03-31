Razzie Awards Retract Bruce Willis Worst Performance Category After His Aphasia Reveal

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” said a statement from Razzie cofounders John Wilson and Mo Murphy. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

Wilson and Murphy added that “extenuating circumstances” also apply to Shelley Duvall in The Shining. “We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.”

The 42nd annual Razzies were held March 15. Known officially as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the “honors” recognize the worst of cinema.